Swami Prasad Maurya Quits SP, Resigns From MLC Seat Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow, February 20: In a significant political development, Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh politics, has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party (SP). This move deals a blow to Akhilesh Yadav's camp, especially amidst reports of alliance talks collapsing with the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Maurya, a former cabinet minister, also relinquished his Legislative Council seat along with his SP membership. In his resignation letter addressed to Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya cited the lack of initiative in pursuing discussions held on February 12 and a subsequent letter sent on February 13 as reasons for his departure.

Maurya To Float New Party?

Furthermore, Maurya expressed his intentions to potentially announce a new political outfit on February 22, although official confirmation is pending. This development follows his recent resignation from the position of National General Secretary of the SP.

Of late, Maurya's had proved a Achilles heel for Samajwadi Party over his frequent diatribe against Sanatan Dharam. He even criticized construction of Ram Temple and Ramcharitmanas forcing a SP MLA Manoj Pandey to claim that Maurya's statements donot reflect party's policies. At one point SP's Brahmin leaders called Maurya a mental case. These contradictory statements were proving detrimental for the party.

Maurya's Political Trajectory

Swami Prasad Maurya's political journey has been marked by shifts across various parties. Before joining the SP, he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and held a ministerial position in both Mayawati's and Yogi Adityanath's cabinets. Maurya's influence extends particularly within the OBC community, a factor that could significantly impact the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to his stint with the BJP, Maurya was a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), where he also served as a minister. However, disillusioned with the BJP after five years, he made a transition to the SP in January 2022, just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Born on January 2, 1954, in Chakwad village of Pratapgarh district, Swami Prasad Maurya commenced his political career in Unchahar, Raebaraeli, in 1980. Over the years, he has held key positions within various political entities, showcasing a dynamic and influential presence within Uttar Pradesh's political spectrum.

Maurya's resignation from the SP underscores the evolving political dynamics in the state, setting the stage for potential realignments and alliances as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.