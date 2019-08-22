SUV driver on ramming spree

The best of us are bad at parking. But this driver from Pune took the cake – she rammed her SUV into a parked car at least five times. Such was the reckless assault by her Renault Duster that the hammering of the puny Tata Indica has gone viral.

It all begins with the lady going in reverse and ramming the hatchback parked near a gated compound. The Duster then moves ahead, stops in the middle of the road, only to dramatically turn back in full throttle and hit the Indica again.

As confused bystanders on the opposite side of the road craned their necks for a better view of the action, the Duster moves ahead yet again, only to reverse and after a lull gently hit the Indica for the third time.

The driver is able to manoeuvre her car but somehow ends up ramming the parked car two more times, with even greater resolve. Finally, having had her share of ‘bumps’ – for her SUV too was getting dented in the process – she drove off like a professional even as the amateurs watched her from the side lines.

The investigating officer at Hinjewadi police station told India Today that the woman is mentally unstable. The officer said that when a police team visited her place she threatened to press defamation charges against them and strip off.