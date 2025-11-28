 UP: Four Arrested After SUV Attempts To Run Over Police Team In Kotwali Area
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
A representative image of crime | (Representational Image)

 Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly running over a police team here in the Kotwali area, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the police stopped an SUV for a check. The occupants, identified as Pushkar Choudhry, Tarun Choudhry, Priyanshu Choudhry, and Vansh Choudhry, tried to flee the scene, putting the police team at risk, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said.

Case Registered; All Accused Arrested

"A case was registered against them and all four have been arrested, and further investigations are underway," the SSP said.

