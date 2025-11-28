 Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

The government expanded the list of agencies authorised to carry out search and exploration of coal and lignite by adding 18 new entities, taking their total number to 45.The development is expected to augment the speed of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining, contributing to faster resource development and enhancing coal and lignite availability for the country.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has expanded the list of agencies authorised to carry out search and exploration of coal and lignite by adding 18 new entities, taking their total number to 45.Exploration and preparation of a geological report by an authorised prospecting agency is a prerequisite for operationalisation of a coal mine. Until now, a total of 27 entities have been authorised to operate as prospecting agencies.

The addition of new exploration agencies will result in saving of around six months for a mining operator who, until now, has to wait for a report from a prospecting agency about mineral deposits in a particular area.The coal ministry said in a statement that 18 agencies have been added "for carrying out prospecting operations for the exploration of coal and lignite, enabling the coal blocks allottees to have more flexibility and choice towards engaging these agencies".

Read Also
OYO Assets Rakes In ₹ 125 Crore In Fresh Funding Round, Institutional & Private Investors Swarm...
article-image

"...private entities duly accredited by the Quality Council of India - National Accreditation Board for Education and Training have been notified...as Accredited Prospecting Agencies," the statement said.By expanding the pool of authorised prospecting agencies, the Centre aims to harness private sector resources, promote efficiency, competitiveness, and technological innovation in the exploration ecosystem.

The development is expected to augment the speed of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining, contributing to faster resource development and enhancing coal and lignite availability for the country, contributing enhanced availability of coal and lignite to meet the nation's growing energy needs, the ministry statement said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By...

Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By...

Big Rule Changes Coming From December 1, From Pension To LPG & Taxes, 5 Major Updates That Could Hit...

Big Rule Changes Coming From December 1, From Pension To LPG & Taxes, 5 Major Updates That Could Hit...

Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

Government In A Frenzy To Speed Up Coal Exploration, Adds 18 New Private Entities

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Corporates Charge Into Noida, Office Market Rentals Boom 30%

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO

Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO