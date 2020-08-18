'Sushant's sister groped me in dead of the night': Rhea Chakraborty breaks 'silence', denies link with Aaditya Thackeray

More than two months after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend and prime accused actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her 'silence' on Tuesday. She has issued a statement with the message that her 'silence should not be considered as her weakness'. Further, Rhea has put a full stop to the attempts being made to drag in Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray in the case, saying she does not know him personally.

In a lengthy statement, circulated through her counsel Satish Maneshinde, the actress has spoken about her 'strained' relationship with Sushant's family and her own anxiety issues. She has accused Sushant's sister Priyanka of groping her and misbehaving with several men and women, at a party.

"I do not know and have never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither have I ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though I have heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," Rhea said in her statement, basically trashing the narrative doing the rounds that the young politician is linked to the case. She has also requested a section of the media to refrain from speculation.

"I have remained silent to all allegations. But my silence should not be mistaken for weakness. Truth will remain the same," Rhea has said.

The statement further details how she met Sushant and the duo started began dating from April 2019 and finally moved into the Mont Blanc building in December 2019, which was where Sushant died by suicide on June 14. She has referred to an incident, wherein after attending a party, Sushant's sister Priyanka had groped her.