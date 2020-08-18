Stranger than fiction: News organisation mistakes actor Rajat Barmecha for Sushant's accountant

In this virtual day and age, a small fact check can go a long way. Days after one news channel called up a person to get his opinion of the retirement of Dhoni and Raina under the impression that he was Yuvraj Singh, another channel came out with an expose that bore the wrong picture.

Actor Rajat Barmecha was in for a strange surprise on Sunday after Times Now flashed his face in a "breaking news' update regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They seemed to be under the impression that he was Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati.

"Times Now is using my picture in a news about someone else and calling it a 'breaking news' and that too related to an ongoing legal case (sic)," Barmecha wrote on Facebook sharing a screenshot of the same.