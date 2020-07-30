Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Swamy again writes to PM; ED to probe possible money laundering angle

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his cause of death had been ruled a suicide, investigations continue. Both the Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police have now gotten involved, even as others continue to demand a CBI investigation.
One of the most vocal advocates for a CBI investigation has been Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who had earlier on Thursday taken to Twitter with a 26-point list on why he believes Rajput has been murdered.
Now, the BJP leader says that he has requested the Prime Minister to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA to investigate the circumstances leading to the actor's death.
"In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently we can have a SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies," he tweeted.
Moments later Swamy took to Twitter with another post stating that he believed an ED investigation had now been ordered.
According to a PTI report, the ED has a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others from the Bihar police. The FIR had been filed against them in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput under several sections of the IPC including abetment to suicide. The ED will probe a possible money laundering angle under the PMLA, officials said on Thursday.
The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said. The ED can attach assets of the accused and also has the power to make arrests under the PMLA.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of probe into Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI.
(With inputs from agencies)
