Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Swamy again writes to PM; ED to probe possible money laundering angle

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his cause of death had been ruled a suicide, investigations continue. Both the Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police have now gotten involved, even as others continue to demand a CBI investigation.

One of the most vocal advocates for a CBI investigation has been Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who had earlier on Thursday taken to Twitter with a 26-point list on why he believes Rajput has been murdered.