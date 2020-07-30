SC dismisses PIL for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.

"Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the bench said when the counsel for PIL petitioner Alka Priya sought the CBI probe into the death of the actor.

At present, the case is being probed by Mumbai as well as Bihar Police. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as "Chichhore", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath".