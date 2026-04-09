Surat Textile Sector Set For Revival As Industrialists Call Back 2.5 Lakh Migrant Workers Amid Stabilising Energy Prices | Image by Janno Nivergall from Pixabay

Surat: In a major push to revive Surat’s struggling textile sector, the city’s industrialists have announced financial and logistical support to bring back nearly 2.5 lakh migrant workers who had left the city amid war-driven economic uncertainty and gas shortages. Industry leaders say the workers — considered the backbone of Surat’s economy — will be brought back even if factory owners must arrange private transport themselves.

The joint announcement by the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Welfare Association (FOGWA) and the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) comes as global crude oil prices begin to cool following peace talks and a 15-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States. The fall in crude prices has already eased pressure on Surat’s energy-dependent textile sector, allowing factories to prepare for full-scale operations again.

Mass Exodus Leaves Industry Short of Workforce

Over the past months, soaring crude prices triggered a spike in production costs, forcing many textile units to cut operations. The shortage and rising price of commercial gas worsened the situation, pushing around 2.5 lakh workers to return to their hometowns due to lack of work.

Now, with energy prices stabilising, the same factories are facing a severe labour shortage.

FOGWA President Ashok Jirawala said industrialists are determined to bring workers back quickly.

“Workers are like family members to us. Machines cannot run without them. If any worker cannot afford travel, industries will arrange buses and other transport to bring them back safely,” he said.

Government Steps In to Address Gas Crisis

A key turning point came after industry bodies directly approached the state government regarding the commercial gas shortage. Authorities assured uninterrupted supply and began distributing gas cylinders to units in urgent need.

Officials have already listed factories requiring 2,200 to 2,500 cylinders, and the collector’s office has begun distribution. Industry leaders say this move has restored confidence among manufacturers.

An industry representative said, “The government’s quick response has boosted morale. Gas delivery to factories is now faster and more coordinated.”

Factories Call Workers Back as Production Restarts

With production cuts being withdrawn and yarn prices stabilising, factory owners have begun calling their trusted workers and informing them that the situation has improved.

“Many workers left due to uncertainty, not unwillingness,” said a textile entrepreneur. “We are now personally contacting them and assuring job stability.”

The coming week is expected to be crucial, with factories in eastern Surat preparing to resume operations at full capacity.

Administration-Industry Coordination Boosts Confidence

Industry bodies are working closely with the district administration, sharing data on gas requirements and workforce needs. This coordination has accelerated gas distribution and improved planning for reopening factories.

Industrialists say the renewed cooperation signals the beginning of recovery for Surat’s textile hub.

“The last few days have brought new energy,” an industry leader said. “If workers return quickly, Surat’s textile sector will regain momentum soon.”