Hormuz Strait Closed Again Amid Iran–Israel Tensions, Heres' Why Global Oil Supply At Risk | Explained

Iran has again blocked the Strait of Hormuz amid rising Israel–Lebanon tensions. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil routes. A large share of global oil supply passes through this narrow waterway. If it is closed, oil cannot move easily to many countries, which affects global energy markets and prices.

Why Did Iran Close The Strait?

According to Iranian state and semi-official media, the decision was taken in response to Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon. Reports say that as attacks increased, Iran stopped oil tankers from passing through the strait.

Earlier, two tankers had safely crossed after a US-mediated ceasefire. However, the situation quickly changed, and supply was halted again.

Ceasefire Under Threat

Iran has clearly warned that it may exit the ceasefire if Israel continues attacks in Lebanon.

According to Reuters, Iranian sources said the country would withdraw if violations continue. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also took a strong stance, saying Israel would be punished for actions in Lebanon.

Iran believes the ceasefire should apply across the region, including Lebanon. Israel, however, says Lebanon is not part of the agreement. This disagreement is the main reason for rising tensions.

Global Reactions And Diplomacy

The White House has called Iran’s move to close the strait “completely unacceptable.” This suggests tensions could rise further if the situation continues.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire should apply everywhere, including Lebanon. He also indicated possible talks between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad, showing that diplomatic efforts are ongoing.

What Is Happening On Ground?

Israel has reportedly carried out one of its biggest attacks in Lebanon. There are continuous reports of bombings and possible drone strikes. Iran has said it is ready to respond.

This shows that while a ceasefire exists on paper, real conditions remain tense.

Impact On Oil And Markets

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz directly affects oil supply. With tanker movement stopped, supply fears rise quickly.

Crude oil prices have already climbed near USD 97 per barrel. If the situation continues, prices may rise further.

Global markets are reacting negatively. Asian markets have fallen, investors are worried, and overall volatility has increased due to uncertainty.