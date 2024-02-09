Surat: Sanitation Workers Return Lost Jewellery Box, Earn Appreciation From Mayor | FPJ

In a unique incident that highlights the integrity and dedication of sanitation workers, a door-to-door garbage collection team in Surat recovered a lost jewellery box containing valuable gold articles and returned it to the authorities. The incident occurred in Nishal Falia, Makanji Park, where Ganesh Kumar Murlidhar,

Sheila Wankhede, and garbage van driver Salman Shaikh stumbled upon the discarded jewellery box while performing their duties. "We were sorting through the collected garbage when we noticed a small box tucked away," said Ganesh, recounting the discovery. "Upon opening it, we were surprised to find gold jewellery inside. We knew it belonged to someone who might be desperately searching for it."Unable to locate the owner within the residential society, the conscientious safai karmacharis displayed remarkable honesty by taking the jewellery box to the Puna police station.

"We couldn't keep it with us," Sheila emphasized. "It wasn't ours, and returning it to the rightful owner was the only right thing to do."The police lauded the team's actions, commending their integrity and commitment to their duty. "Their honesty sets a commendable example for everyone," said a police spokesperson. "Their prompt action ensures the lost valuables are returned to their owner, minimizing the distress caused by such a loss."News of the safai karmacharis' exemplary act reached Mayor Daxesh Mavani, who personally felicitated them alongside the standing committee chairman. "Their dedication and honesty are truly inspiring," the Mayor stated.

"They are an embodiment of the values we strive for in our city, and their actions serve as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a significant impact."The recovered jewellery box is currently with the police, who are working to identify the owner. However, the story of the safai karmacharis' honesty has already captured the hearts of Surat residents, highlighting the often unseen contributions of sanitation workers who play a vital role in maintaining the city's cleanliness and well-being.