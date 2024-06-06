Surat Railway Station To Undergo Transformation From June 10 To Sept 7; Check Details | | X

Surat station is undergoing complete transformation & is being developed into world class station. The concourse work in connection with the ongoing Station Redevelopment work (Phase-I) of Surat Station on Platform No. 04 will be undertaken from Monday, 10th June, 2024 to Saturday, 07th September, 2024.

In view of this, the terminal of few trains originating/departing from Surat railway station is being shifted to Udhna station, which is about 07 Km away & well connected by road. This change of terminal shall provide operational flexibility, reduce congestion at Surat station, allow augmenting and upgradation of passenger services and enable faster execution of the ongoing infrastructural project in Surat.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

*Trains Short Originating from Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Surat & Udhna Stations):*

1.Train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Passenger, journey commencing from 11th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 04:25 hrs (PF No. 4).

2. Train No. 12936 Surat – Bandra Terminus Intercity Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 16:35 hrs (PF No. 3).

3. Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 17:24 hrs (PF No. 3).

4. Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 23:30 hrs (PF No. 4).

5. Train No. 09065 Surat – Chhapra Special, journey commencing from 17th June, 2024 to 02nd September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 08:35 hrs (PF No. 3).

6. Train No. 19045 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing from 12th June, 2024 to 06th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 10:20 hrs (PF No. 5).

7. Train No. 22947 Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express, journey commencing from 11th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 10:20 hrs (PF No. 5).

8. Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express, journey commencing from 13th June, 2024 to 06th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 12:30 hrs (PF No. 3).

*Trains Short Terminating at Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Udhna & Surat Stations):*

1. Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 04:40 hrs (PF No. 5).

2. Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 06:05 hrs (PF No. 3).

3. Train No. 09096 Nandurbar – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 09:25 hrs (PF No. 4).

4. Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 10:25 hrs (PF No. 1).

5. Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 18:50 hrs (PF No. 3).

6. Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Passenger, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 23:05 hrs (PF No. 1).

7. Train No. 09066 Chhapra – Surat Special, journey commencing from 12th June, 2024 to 04th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 13:35 hrs (PF No. 4).

8. Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 06th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 1).

9. Train No. 22948 Bhagalpur - Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 05th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 1).