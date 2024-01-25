Surat-Dubai Route Heats Up As IndiGo & Air India Express Airlines Lock Horns In Price War For Diamond Hub Travellers

IndiGo (left) Air India Express (Right) | File photo

Surat: Surat, a city synonymous with sparkling diamonds and vibrant textiles, is about to witness a sky-high battle as airline giants IndiGo and Air India Express lock horns in a price war over the popular Surat-Dubai route. The competition, sparked by IndiGo's announcement of direct flights from Surat International Airport starting February 23rd, has resulted in a dramatic drop in ticket fares, much to the delight of local passengers, particularly the city's thriving diamond and textile traders.

Air India Express fired the first salvo, slashing one-way fares from ₹14,000 to a jaw-dropping ₹7,698 for bookings starting on February 23rd. Not to be outdone, IndiGo promptly countered with its own introductory offer of ₹ 7,900 for the same route.

This price war is a windfall for Surat's frequent flyers, especially the city's diamond and textile businessmen who regularly fly to Dubai and Sharjah for trade. Previously, they had to travel by road to Mumbai to catch a flight, incurring additional time and expense. With direct flights at significantly cheaper rates, travel is poised to become more accessible and frequent, potentially boosting business ties and trade volumes.

The Surat-Dubai route

"The Surat-Dubai route has immense potential, especially for the diamond and textile industries," explained an industry insider. "Direct flights from Surat will save valuable time and money for businessmen, making travel much more convenient and cost-effective."

This sentiment is echoed by passengers. "The price war is fantastic news for us," said Dhaiwant Patel, a Surat-based diamond exporter. "Now, flying directly from Surat to Dubai is much more affordable, which will significantly improve our business efficiency."

Long term impact of airlines price war?

While the immediate beneficiaries are passengers, the long-term impact of this price war remains to be seen. Some experts raise concerns about sustainability, with such low fares potentially impacting airline profitability. However, others believe that the increased demand generated by these introductory offers could eventually lead to a stable market with competitive pricing.

“The Surat-Dubai air route is about to become a hotbed of competition, with passengers at the center of a price war that promises to redefine air travel for this bustling diamond and textile hub. Whether this competition translates into long-term benefits for both airlines and passengers remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the skies above Surat are about to get a lot more interesting” said an airport group activist.