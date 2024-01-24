Gujarat: Surat NGO Organises 2.5 Km Carnival To Fight Drug Addiction On Republic Day

Youth Nation NGO | Youth Nation NGO Website

Surat: In a unique initiative to spread awareness and keep the youth away from drug addiction, Surat-based NGO Youth Nation is organizing a 2.5 km long carnival on Republic Day, January 26th. This year's carnival marks the third consecutive year of such an event, aiming to sensitize society and young people about the dangers of drug use.

Veekas Doshi, founder and president of Youth Nation, has been working tirelessly for the past ten years to combat drug addiction among the youth. Every year, coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations, the organization organizes an awareness program. Previously, they held roadshow rallies for five years, followed by car rallies for two years.

The Carnival

This year's carnival promises to be a grand affair, stretching from Prime Shoppers in Udhana to Magdalla, covering a distance of 2.5 kilometers. The event will be held from 5 pm to 10 pm and will feature one large stage and ten smaller stages showcasing performances by renowned artists from Surat. Food stalls, games, and various entertainment options will ensure a fun-filled evening for all attendees.

''Say No To Drugs'' Message For The Youth

More importantly, the carnival will seamlessly integrate entertainment with its core message of "Say No to Drugs." Bands from the Gujarat State Police, Surat Police, and the Udaan Band will enthrall the audience, while the presence of dignitaries like Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi and Surat City Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar will add further weight to the event's message.

Doshi shared that Youth Nation has successfully rescued around 28 youngsters from the clutches of drug addiction in Surat over the past decade. He highlighted the challenges faced by the organization, stating that while 110 individuals reached out for help, many dropped out during the initial counseling session. Despite these hurdles, Youth Nation remains committed to spreading awareness and empowering young people to make informed choices.