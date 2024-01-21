Mumbai: No Leaves For City Cops Till Jan 28 Due To Ram Temple Consecration, Republic Day & Maratha Reservation March | Vijay Gohil

Owing to the convergence of several major public events, including the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, Manoj Jarange-Patil's march and the Republic Day, the leaves of all Mumbai police personnel have been cancelled till January 28. The cops, who are on medical leave, are exempt from the directive.

Ram Temple Consecration, Republic Day & Maratha Reservation Row

For the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya set for today, the police department is on alert mode. Intelligence and Crime Branch teams will be deployed in civvies during rallies in the sensitive areas. The police are maintaining a hawk's eye as the city is in the grip of religious fervour and several mass divine gatherings are lined up for today.

Also, the Republic Day is around the corner. Hence, tight security arrangements need to be maintained. Anticipation is running high that lakhs of people could flock to Mumbai during

Manoj Jarange-Patil's march for the demand of Maratha quota. Hence, the leave cancellation decision has been taken.

As per the order, all the personnel should be present in their respective police stations from Sunday night till Tuesday morning. If anyone does not reports on time, action will be taken accordingly, it added.