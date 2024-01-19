Left Right Left! Mumbai Police Holds Republic Day Parade Dress Rehearsal At Dadar’s Shivaji Park, See Photos

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 19, 2024
The Mumbai Police personnel conducted a parade dress rehearsal at Shivaji Park, Dadar, in preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
Vijay Gohil
The event showcased the meticulous training and precision of the police force as they practiced their formations and drills.
The rehearsal aimed to ensure a flawless and impressive display during the actual Republic Day parade.
Republic Day, celebrated on January 26th, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, marking our transition to a sovereign democratic republic.
The main event takes place in Delhi, where an elaborate parade unfolds along Kartavya Path, showcasing the diversity of India's cultural heritage, military strength and technological achievements.
The Republic Day parade features colourful tableaux representing various states and union territories, cultural performances and a grand display of the military might.
The event is attended by dignitaries, including the President of India, who unfurls the national flag, and the chief guest, often a prominent international figure.
Throughout the nation, people celebrate the Day with flag hoisting ceremonies, patriotic songs and cultural programs.
It is a day to reflect on constitutional values, democratic principles, and the collective journey towards progress and prosperity.
The observance of Republic Day is not just a national event but a poignant reminder of India's commitment to democracy, justice, liberty and equality.
