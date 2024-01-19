Gleaming PHOTOS From Girgaon Chowpatty's Brand New Addition- A Glow Garden

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 19, 2024

BMC has opened a brand new glow garden at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Vijay Gohil

The shinny garden is filled with glowing shapes of birds, flowers and animals.

Vijay Gohil

Along with this, the taller trees have also been illuminated.

Vijay Gohil

This addition to the area, will have an instant appeal on the tiny tots of the city.

Vijay Gohil

The spot can be used for an outing with your loved ones and kids.

Vijay Gohil

Glow gardens are popular across many parts of the world.

Vijay Gohil

They are mostly great hangout spots for taking good pictures and to illuminate the imagination of children.

Vijay Gohil

Next time you find yourself at Girgaon Chowpatty, don't forget to visit its Glow Garden.

Vijay Gohil

Thanks For Reading!

