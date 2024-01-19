Gleaming PHOTOS From Girgaon Chowpatty's Brand New Addition- A Glow Garden

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 19, 2024
BMC has opened a brand new glow garden at Girgaon Chowpatty.
Vijay Gohil
The shinny garden is filled with glowing shapes of birds, flowers and animals.
Vijay Gohil
Along with this, the taller trees have also been illuminated.
Vijay Gohil
This addition to the area, will have an instant appeal on the tiny tots of the city.
Vijay Gohil
The spot can be used for an outing with your loved ones and kids.
Vijay Gohil
Glow gardens are popular across many parts of the world.
Vijay Gohil
They are mostly great hangout spots for taking good pictures and to illuminate the imagination of children.
Vijay Gohil
Next time you find yourself at Girgaon Chowpatty, don't forget to visit its Glow Garden.
Vijay Gohil
Thanks For Reading!