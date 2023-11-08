Extensive campaign against drugs abuse launched under Anuvibha

A national drug de-addiction conference was organized on 4th November 2023 at Nandanvan Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai under the aegis of Anuvrat Vishwa Bharti Society (Anuvibha), an international organization affiliated to the Sustainability Development Goal of the United Nations, de-addiction.

Eminent intellectuals from across the country participated in this conference held under the guidance of Anuvrat Anushasta Acharya Mahashraman Ji. The main ones are:-

Sudhir Ji Mungantiwar, Culture Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Maharashtra, Madhukar Pandey, Police Commissioner, Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai,

S.K. Singh DDG, SWR, NCB, Mumbai Maharashtra, Col. Ashish Kumar,

Sachin Jain DDG, SWR, NCB, New Delhi,

Dr. S.V. Khadilkar, Neurologist Bombay Hospital,

Dr. Srirang Ji Bichu, Nephrologist, Bombay Hospital, DrLaxman Khayde, Cardiac Surgeon, C.C. Dangi, President, Bharat Jain Mahamandal, Tejkaran Ji Surana, Managing Trustee, Anuvibha and Sumati Ji Gauthi Prominent business personality apart from many others.

Convener Ashok Kumar Kothari

Commissioner of Customs Mumbai said that the Anuvrat movement was started by the great saint of the twentieth century, Acharya Tulsi, on March 1, 1949, after the country's independence. This movement is celebrating its 75th year of inception as Anuvrat Amrit Mahotsav. De-addiction is an important part in the code of conduct of Anuvrat under which a person takes a vow to remain drug free for life.

Avinash Nahar President if the movement said that Through 200 centers spread across the country, Anuvrat workers make creative efforts to create awareness among the people for de-addiction.

On the special occasion of Acharya Mahashraman's stay in Mumbai, an intensive campaign for de-addiction under the name "Elevate - Experience the Real High" is regularly conducted in Mumbai. Under this, workshops in schools and colleges are organized to create awareness about de-addiction by skilled trainers.

To stay away from drugs, students are made to practice meditation and fill resolution forms. In this campaign, cooperation is being received from various departments and institutions including Mumbai Police. Under the guidance of Munishree Abhijeet Kumar, many skilled trainers have organized workshops in about 50 schools and made more than 10 thousand students commit to de-addiction.

Anuvrat Anushasta Acharya Mahashraman Ji made 520 NCC children, 100 Police Inspectors, teachers and 1000 other people takepledge to stay away from drugs for life.

According to Dr. Gautam Bhansali, the other Convener of this campaign, positive results of this campaign are coming out and the workers of Anuvrat Samiti Mumbai are continuously giving momentum to this campaign.

