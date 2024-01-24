Gujarat: Surat Police Inspector RY Rawal Suspended Following Supreme Court Contempt Notice In Tushar Shah Case

Surat Police Inspector RY Rawal |

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar took action, suspending Police Inspector RY Rawal of Vesu Police Station in Surat following a contempt notice issued by the Supreme Court. The apex court's stern stance came in response to the alleged misconduct during the police custody of businessman Tusharbhai Rajnikantbhai Shah, leading to demands for Rs.1.6 crores under duress.

Supreme Court questions Police's actions

The Supreme Court, on January 11, castigated Gujarat's additional chief secretary (home), police officials, and an additional chief magistrate for placing businessman Tusharbhai Rajnikantbhai Shah in police custody, despite the court granting him anticipatory bail. The businessman, accused in a cheating case, had secured interim anticipatory bail on December 8, 2023. However, the subsequent events unfolded a troubling narrative of police misconduct.

Details of case

Tushar Shah, a Surat resident, voluntarily presented himself to the police on December 11 to cooperate with the investigation. Shockingly, he was arrested and subsequently released on bail the same day. However, the police pursued a remand application on December 13, leading to Shah's unwarranted custody for four days. The Supreme Court, having granted anticipatory bail, expressed deep concern over the misuse of authority.

During the businessman's custody, the Supreme Court had ordered the submission of CCTV footage from the Surat police station. However, the police's response to the court was that the CCTV cameras were non-functional during that period. This raised eyebrows and intensified the scrutiny on the police's conduct.

Despite securing bail from the Supreme Court, Tushar Shah faced re-arrest and subsequent remand by the Police Inspector of Surat Vesu Police Station, RY Rawal. The Supreme Court, unimpressed by the police's actions, criticized their performance, prompting Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Tomar to initiate a departmental inquiry.

In response to the inquiry findings, Commissioner Tomar took swift action, suspending Inspector RY Rawal with immediate effect. The suspension underscores the gravity of the situation and serves as a testament to the commitment to accountability within the Surat Police Department.