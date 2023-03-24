Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; BJP leaders call it 'Good message for country'

RaGa disqualified as LS MP: BJP leaders call it a 'GOOD message for country' |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, March 23.

Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act. On Thursday, he was sentenced by the Surat court to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

BJP leaders reacted to RaGa's disqualification and called the Court's ruling a "good message sent across the country." The move was appreciated by the party members. Talking to the news agency ANI, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar said, "...The manner in which he insulted a community at the time of the elections...this has sent out a good message across the country."

This is a Court order, everyone should accept it. The Court convicted him. The manner in which he insulted a community at the time of the elections...this has sent out a good message across the country: BJP MP Vinod Sonkar on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP pic.twitter.com/J9DqjiZpn4 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Taking a dig at the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification at the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Now Congress Party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised shri Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful & irresponsible comment."

Now Congress Party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised shri Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful & irresponsible comment. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2023

"Rahul Gandhi is on a bail in a corruption case of National Herald...He is habitual of going far from truth in Parliament...I think Rahul Gandhi believes he's above Parliament, law, country, he's privileged & Gandhi family can do anything," Union Minister Anurag Thakur commented in this regard while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Union Min Anurag Thakur says, "Rahul Gandhi is on a bail in a corruption case of National Herald...He is habitual of going far from truth in Parliament...I think Rahul Gandhi believes he's above Parliament, law, country, he's privileged & Gandhi family can do anything." pic.twitter.com/31X5kxOeuK — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023