Surat: 51-Year-Old Medical Store Owner Held For Selling Animal Supplement As Kids’ Medicine - VIDEO

A medical store owner in Gujarat’s Surat was arrested for allegedly repackaging a liquid supplement meant for animals into small bottles, attaching counterfeit labels of a children’s medicine and selling the product at twice its price, police said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Sajid Ibrahim Mulla, 51, was arrested after the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) and a team from the Food and Drugs Control Administration raided Shantinath Medical Store in the Gopipura locality on Tuesday.

Veterinary supplement allegedly repackaged

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum, Mulla allegedly procured large cans of Himalaya Liv.52 Protec Liquid Veterinary Feed Supplement, intended for animals, and transferred the liquid into smaller bottles of 60 ml and 100 ml.

He then allegedly affixed counterfeit labels bearing the name Himalaya Liv.52 Drops, a paediatric product, to make the veterinary supplement appear to be medicine intended for children. The accused allegedly sold the repackaged liquid at double its price, the DCP said.

Police seize materials, register FIR

Police seized materials and other items worth Rs 31,195 during the raid.

Following the operation, Athwa police registered an FIR against Mulla under Sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life), 336 (forgery) and 278 (sale of a drug as a different drug) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police issue advisory to consumers

Police have urged people who purchased the suspected product to seek medical attention if they experience any adverse health effects. Consumers have also been advised to verify the authenticity and quality of medicines purchased from pharmacies and take medication only as prescribed by their treating doctors.

The investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged operation and determine whether any consumers were affected.