Surat Woman Content Creator With 1M+ Instagram Followers Arrested Over ‘Objectionable’ Gandhi Reel - VIDEO

Surat: The Surat City Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a 47-year-old woman social media content creator for allegedly posting an Instagram Reel featuring a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi in an objectionable and insulting context.

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The accused has been identified as Simran Patel, a resident of Surat's Adajan area, who reportedly has more than a million followers on Instagram. She allegedly uploaded the video on October 1, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

Police share accused's apology

Following her arrest, the Surat City Police shared a video showing the alleged objectionable Reel followed by Patel's apology from police custody. Sharing the video on social media, the police cautioned users against violating the law in pursuit of online popularity.

“The temptation to gain followers and likes on social media can land you in serious trouble if it involves breaking the law,” the police said.

Complaint filed over video

According to reports, the case was registered after social worker Dharmesh Gami approached the police with a complaint over the video featuring Gandhi's photograph. During the investigation, the Cyber Crime Cell allegedly found inappropriate visuals and gestures in the content.

Police subsequently arrested Patel and initiated legal proceedings against her.

Accused booked under IT Act

The accused has been booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The incident has also triggered a wider warning from police about the legal consequences of posting objectionable content online merely to attract views, followers and engagement.