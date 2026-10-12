Surat Bikers Form Goddess Durga’s Portrait With 71 Bikes; Honours The Deity In Shardiya Navratri At Dabhari Beach | X

India is celebrating Shardiya Navratri, which began on Sunday, October 11, 2026. In a unique tribute to Goddess Durga during Shardiya Navratri, a group of bikers in Surat, Gujarat, came together to create a portrait of the Hindu deity using 71 bikes at Dabhari Beach. The creative arrangement showcased the participants' devotion to Goddess Durga while adding a distinctive touch to the ongoing nine-day festival.

The initiative highlighted how devotees are finding innovative ways to celebrate Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The sight of dozens of motorcycles arranged to form the deity's portrait offered a striking visual representation of faith, unity and festive spirit. Dabhari beach is a quiet, scenic coastal spot which is located near Olpad in the Surat district of Gujarat, about 27 to 33 kilometers from Surat city

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Bikers pay tribute to Goddess Durga

Gujarat, which celebrates the Shardiya Navratri festival with Dandiya Raas and Garba, has witnessed something unique as Surat bikers chose a unique form to honour Goddess Durga. They created a massive Maa Durga portrait using 71 motorcycles. The display was organised at Dabhari Beach. Drone visuals showed the formation. In the video, riders were seen positioning their motorcycles to form a representation of Maa Durga. Drone visuals of the formation show the goddess's eyes, crown and other facial elements outlined by the parked motorcycles. The large-scaled display was planned ahead of Navratri, one of Gujarat's most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

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Deity's portrait formed with 71 premium motorcycles

The giant portrait was formed using 71 premium motorcycles on the beach. The bikes were arranged in a manner to ensure the image was visible from an aerial perspective. Drone images and videos of the installation captured the full scale of the portrait.

Such creative celebrations have increasingly become a way for communities to express their faith beyond conventional rituals. From elaborate pandals and artistic installations to community gatherings and themed decorations, Navratri celebrations often reflect a blend of tradition, creativity and collective participation.

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Significance of Goddess Durga during Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashwin and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates the goddess's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Devotees observe the nine days through prayers, fasting, temple visits, devotional music and traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. Each day is associated with a different form of the goddess, representing qualities such as courage, strength, wisdom and compassion.