Supreme Court server down: Several services disrupted

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: Several computer applications and IT services were disrupted on Wednesday in the Supreme Court as one of its servers at the data centre malfunctioned.



The services disrupted included eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications.



"We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, computer applications. Please also take note that the website – www.sci.gov.in may also suffer consequential outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," says a release from the apex court.