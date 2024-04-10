Supreme Court Refuses To Accept Ramdev's Apology In Misleading Ad Case, Says 'Violations Repeated Willfully'

Baba Ramdev |

Patanjali founder Ramdev, who recently faced a reprimand from the Supreme Court, encountered another setback from the apex court on Wednesday.

Supreme Court justices Hima Kohli and A. Amanullah rejected another round of apologies submitted by Ramdev and Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali for the company's misleading ads.

The court, while dismissing the apology, criticised Ramdev for "disregarding the contempt of court proceedings."

"We refuse to accept your affidavit. We view your actions as a deliberate and repeated violation of our directives," stated the Supreme Court.

Rohatgi: Have said multiple times the apology is unconditional. Unconditional and unqualified.



Justice Kohli: They are only on paper after they were caught on wrong foot in court. WE DO NOT ACCEPT IT, WE DECLINE TO. WE CONSIDER IT A WILFUL, DELIBERATE DISOBEDIENCE OF THE… — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 10, 2024

The bench expressed frustration over the apology being released to the media before being submitted to the court. It noted that until the issue came before the court, the individuals in contempt did not deem it necessary to provide us with the affidavits. Instead, they prioritised sending it to the media first, and we only received it at 7:30 pm yesterday. This clearly shows their preference for publicity.

Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, offering an unconditional apology for the misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda.

"I apologise for the aforementioned violation. I commit to always uphold the dignity of the law and the administration of justice," stated Baba Ramdev.

The yoga guru also assured that no such misleading advertisements would be released in the future.