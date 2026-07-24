Supreme Court Proposes Special Trial Courts For Day-To-Day Hearings In 2023 Manipur Violence Cases, Orders Full State Support For CBI & SIT Investigations | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is considering setting up dedicated trial courts to conduct day-to-day hearings in criminal cases arising out of the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, while directing investigating agencies to expedite pending probes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan directed the Manipur government to provide all necessary assistance to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Teams (SITs), noting that the agencies have reported facing multiple hurdles in carrying forward the investigations.

"We tentatively propose to constitute special courts with the concurrence of the State of Manipur and the High Courts of Manipur and Guwahati in order that trials can be taken up on a day-to-day basis," the apex court said.

The bench was informed that the SITs are probing 3,020 cases related to the Manipur violence across eight districts. Of these, charge sheets have been filed in 301 cases, charges have been framed in 41 matters, and trial has begun in only 10 cases.

The apex court also noted that the prosecution proposes to examine 2,924 witnesses across these cases.

With regard to the investigations being carried out by the CBI, the agency informed the apex court that it has filed charge sheets in 21 of the 31 cases transferred to it.

It submitted that supplementary investigations are underway in 11 cases, while closure reports have been filed in six matters, three of which have been accepted by the competent court. Four cases continue to remain under investigation.

The CBI also apprised the court of the practical difficulties affecting the investigations, citing the fragile law and order situation in the state. It submitted that recording statements and examining witnesses had been particularly challenging as a large number of them had been displaced due to the violence.

Lawyers also informed the bench that prolonged internet shutdowns had adversely affected the collection of digital evidence, while restrictions on movement had impeded field investigations in violence-hit areas.

Taking note of these constraints, the apex court observed that although the investigating agencies were facing genuine difficulties, the probes could not remain open-ended and must be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

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The court directed the Manipur Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to extend all necessary assistance to the investigating agencies and assess what additional logistical or administrative support could be provided to facilitate the investigations.

It also sought a fresh status report on the progress of the probes and directed the authorities to compile details of all FIRs in which investigations are still pending or charge sheets have already been filed.

The apex court also considered an application filed by the International Meitei Organisation seeking a CBI probe into the disappearance of about 30 persons and directed the applicants to approach the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, who could consider entrusting the issue to an SIT or any other appropriate forum.

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