CRPF Issues New SoP For Manipur Personnel, Mandates Bulletproof Vehicles After Recent Assam Rifles Attacks

CRPF has revised its operational guidelines in Manipur, directing personnel to use bulletproof vehicles and minimise unnecessary movement | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 17, 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for its personnel deployed in Manipur, considering recent ambushes on Assam Rifles troops in the state, which has been facing ethnic violence since 2023, and neighbouring Nagaland. The revised guidelines direct personnel to "move around in only bulletproof vehicles and avoid stray movements".

The SoP has been enforced for around 200 CRPF companies (nearly 20,000 personnel) as well as its two recently deployed elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units, comprising approximately 2,000 personnel, to enhance the safety of force personnel during movements and operational activities across Manipur.

With its CoBRA battalions, around 200 CRPF companies — the highest among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — nearly 100 Border Security Force (BSF) companies, five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) companies and six Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) companies are currently deployed across Manipur.

Revised Security Measures

The revised SoP comes amid heightened security concerns following the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul district on July 6, the killing of another Assam Rifles personnel in a suspected IED blast in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland on July 13, in which four others were injured, and a violent mob attack on an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town in Manipur on the night of July 14. The mob torched vehicles and vandalised property following an anti-insurgency operation near the Oklong area against suspected armed cadres.

"Our personnel (deployed in Manipur) have been advised to use only bulletproof vehicles and avoid stray movements during their operational and administrative duties across Manipur," an official close to the security wing told ANI when asked about the changes following the recent attacks on Assam Rifles.

Nearly 100 Marksman vehicles, India's first indigenous capsule-based light bulletproof vehicles, have been sent to Manipur in recent months. These vehicles are designed for urban combat, patrol and convoy protection. They provide up to Level B6 ballistic protection, shielding occupants from assault rifle fire, underbelly grenade blasts and mine blasts.

CoBRA Units Assigned Operations

Besides the fresh SoP issued by the CRPF for its personnel in Manipur, the force has assigned its two newly deployed CoBRA battalions to begin operations against armed miscreants in the state as part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen security and restore lasting peace.

After the declaration of a Naxal-free India at the end of March this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) moved the two CoBRA battalions — 207 Battalion based in West Bengal and 210 Battalion based in Assam — to undertake specific operations against armed groups involved in violence in the state.

Comprising around 2,000 commandos, the specialised jungle warfare units will operate from designated hubs and respond to incidents or undertake operations on the requisition of the Manipur Police, the official said.

He said, "Seizure of illegal arms and ammunition, demolition of bunkers used by armed groups, identification of ambush points and area domination will be among the key priorities of the operations of the CoBRA units."

The commandos have completed three weeks of pre-induction operational training, followed by a week-long familiarisation programme before being assigned operational duties in Manipur.

Besides conducting counter-insurgency operations, the CoBRA battalions will also assist the state administration and other Central Armed Police Forces in restoring normalcy.

The CoBRA units will also move in bulletproof vehicles and follow the revised SoP, with particular emphasis on avoiding unnecessary exposure and stray movement during operations.

Centre Strengthens Deployment

Officials said the Centre decided to deploy the specialised CoBRA units in the Northeast after Left Wing Extremism (LWE), or Naxalism, was significantly curbed across central and eastern India.

Trained in jungle warfare and guerrilla tactics, the CoBRA commandos are expected to play a crucial role in operations in Manipur's rugged and forested terrain.

The CoBRA force was raised by the CRPF in 2008–09 to combat Left Wing Extremism and insurgency. The specialised force has earned recognition for its intelligence-based jungle warfare operations that contributed significantly to weakening Maoist violence in the country.

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The deployment of CoBRA and CRPF personnel, along with other CAPFs, in Manipur is part of the ongoing efforts by the Central government and the Manipur administration to restore lasting peace in the state, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023 has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)