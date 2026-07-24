 Supreme Court Bars Posting, Reposting & Circulation Of Court Proceedings On Social Media Without Prior Permission
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Supreme Court Bars Posting, Reposting & Circulation Of Court Proceedings On Social Media Without Prior Permission

The Supreme Court on Friday barred the posting, reposting, uploading, or circulation of audio-video recordings of court proceedings on social media and digital platforms without prior permission from the Secretary General of the apex court or the Registrar General of the concerned High Court. The court also sought responses from the Centre on the misuse of livestreamed court videos online.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Supreme Court Bars Posting, Reposting & Circulation Of Court Proceedings On Social Media Without Prior Permission
Supreme Court Bars Posting, Reposting & Circulation Of Court Proceedings On Social Media Without Prior Permission | Chatgpt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday barred posting, reposting or uploading of audio-video recordings of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission of the concerned secretary general of the apex court or the registrar generals of the high courts.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea raising the misuse of live-streaming and circulation of videos of court proceedings on social media.

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“As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination… posting, reposting and uploading of audio-video visual recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without prior permission of the secretary general of this court or the registrar general of the jurisdictional high courts,” the bench said.

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Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, highlighted the misuse of videos of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with Singh and said there has to be some regulation. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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