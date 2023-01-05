SC stays demolition of Haldwani houses on Railway land, says 50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight

Haldwani: Massive protest against HC order of removal of encroachments, Supreme Court to hear matter on Jan 5 |

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday stayed the demolition near Haldwani Railway Station of nearly 4000 families. The apex court issued a notice to Uttarakhand government and India Railways on the petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s decision ordering the state authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area.

"The Supreme Court said there will be no construction on that land. Rehabilitation scheme to be kept in mind. There are schools, colleges, and other solid structures that cannot be demolished like this," said Lubna Naaz, advocate for the petitioner.

50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight

The Supreme Court posted the case for hearing on February 7. The court said 50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight.

Who are the judges on the bench?

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing

Who is the advocate representating the residents of Haldwani?

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter. Bhushan argued that the case, which involves the demolition of over 5,000 houses in Haldwani, is similar to the one set to be heard on Thursday.

The apex court agreed to tag the matter and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Thousands participated in prayer meet

A congregational prayer, 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Imam of Masjid Umar, Maulana Mukim Qasmi, said people collectively prayed to the Almighty so that a solution could be found to their problems. Some of the protestors were crying over the impending loss of their dwelling, he said.

"You can see in these pictures how Banbhulpura local people are crying during the prayer. They were local residents of Banbhulpura reciting prayers on the road in the cold of January," he said.