e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC stays demolition of Haldwani houses on Railway land, says 50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight

SC stays demolition of Haldwani houses on Railway land, says 50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight

The Supreme Court posted the case for hearing on February 7.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Haldwani: Massive protest against HC order of removal of encroachments, Supreme Court to hear matter on Jan 5 |
Follow us on

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday stayed the demolition near Haldwani Railway Station of nearly 4000 families. The apex court issued a notice to Uttarakhand government and India Railways on the petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s decision ordering the state authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area.

"The Supreme Court said there will be no construction on that land. Rehabilitation scheme to be kept in mind. There are schools, colleges, and other solid structures that cannot be demolished like this," said Lubna Naaz, advocate for the petitioner.

50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight

The Supreme Court posted the case for hearing on February 7. The court said 50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight.

Read Also
Haldwani: Massive protest against HC order of removal of encroachments, Supreme Court to hear matter...
article-image

Who are the judges on the bench?

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing

Who is the advocate representating the residents of Haldwani?

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter. Bhushan argued that the case, which involves the demolition of over 5,000 houses in Haldwani, is similar to the one set to be heard on Thursday.

The apex court agreed to tag the matter and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Read Also
Amid surge in cases, DRDO setting up two COVID care hospitals in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and...
article-image

Thousands participated in prayer meet

A congregational prayer, 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Imam of Masjid Umar, Maulana Mukim Qasmi, said people collectively prayed to the Almighty so that a solution could be found to their problems. Some of the protestors were crying over the impending loss of their dwelling, he said.

"You can see in these pictures how Banbhulpura local people are crying during the prayer. They were local residents of Banbhulpura reciting prayers on the road in the cold of January," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SC stays demolition of Haldwani houses on Railway land, says 50,000 people can't be uprooted...

SC stays demolition of Haldwani houses on Railway land, says 50,000 people can't be uprooted...

Bihar Shocker! 30 stray dogs SHOT DEAD in Begusarai within 2 days after government order

Bihar Shocker! 30 stray dogs SHOT DEAD in Begusarai within 2 days after government order

Delhi Crime: New CCTV video shows accused abandon car that dragged Anjali to death, 2 more arrested;...

Delhi Crime: New CCTV video shows accused abandon car that dragged Anjali to death, 2 more arrested;...

Delhi: City experiences biting cold morning with temperature below 3 degrees Celcius

Delhi: City experiences biting cold morning with temperature below 3 degrees Celcius

Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US

Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US