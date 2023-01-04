Haldwani: Massive protest against HC order of removal of encroachments, Supreme Court to hear matter on Jan 5 |

Haldwani: With the officials carrying out an inspection following an order of the Uttarakhand High Court against encroachments near Haldwani railway station, residents of Banbhulpura held a candle march to register their protest and press for their demands.

Thousands participated in prayer meet

A congregational prayer, 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Imam of Masjid Umar, Maulana Mukim Qasmi, said people collectively prayed to the Almighty so that a solution could be found to their problems. Some of the protestors were crying over the impending loss of their dwelling, he said.

"You can see in these pictures how Banbhulpura local people are crying during the prayer. They were local residents of Banbhulpura reciting prayers on the road in the cold of January," he said.

Supreme Court will hear the matter on Thursday January 5

On Thursday to hear a plea against the removal of encroachments in Haldwani. The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on Thursday.

Who are the judges on the bench?

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing

Who is the advocate representating the residents of Haldwani?

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter. Bhushan argued that the case, which involves the demolition of over 5,000 houses in Haldwani, is similar to the one set to be heard on Thursday.

The apex court agreed to tag the matter and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

What are the authorities saying?

"People stay here on the railway land. They have to be removed, our preparations are going on for this. We have demanded force. We'll remove them soon. This is the order of High Court, it has to be followed," Dheeraj S Garbyal, Nainital DM.

Officials said the Railways will soon remove the encroachment as per the instructions of the High Court.

Administration following High Court order

Following directions from the High Court to remove the encroachments near Haldwani railway station, the local administration has started taking advance action by closing the pillars of the area under encroachment. Over 4,000 families have been asked to vacate the encroached area near the Haldwani railway station.

ADRM and other railway officials inspected the area

ADRM (Additional Divisional Railway Manager) of the railway along with the administration officials inspected the encroached area of the Railways. A railway wagon was also used for inspection to see how railway property can be protected.