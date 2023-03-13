Supreme Court notice to Gujarat cops on bail plea of Trinamool Congress' Saket Gokhale in misuse of crowdfunding

Saket Gokhale | Twitter

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Gujarat Police on bail petition of Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale on charges of alleged embezzlement of funds collected through crowdfunding.



The order was passed by the Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath on Gokhale’s petition challenging the order of the Gujarat High Court, which denied him bail in the case.



Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Gokhale. The allegations against him are that he collected over Rs 72 lakh from more than 1,700 persons through a crowdfunding platform ‘our democracy’ and used that money for personal use and thus, misappropriated the funds.

Read Also SC to hear TMC leader Saket Gokhale's bail plea after Holi vacation on March 13



The FIR in the case was registered upon a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have donated Rs 500 to Gokhale through online mode (Razorpay).



While denying Gokhale bail, the High Court bench of Justice Samir J Dave observed that there is a prima facie case that the amounts collected in the name of welfare were used by the accused for his personal benefit.



Gokhale contended that he was arrested by the Gujarat police on December 6, 2022 after he tweeted that the Prime Minister’s visit to Morbi bridge accident site costed the exchequer an amount of Rs. 30 crores. He alleged that it was a case of “political vendetta”.