Supreme Court judge Bela M Trivedi recuses herself from hearing plea filed by Bilkis Bano

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Bilkis Bano case | PTI
The Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi, recused herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

On November 30, Bilkis Bano approached the Supreme Court (SC), Bano filed a review petition against the May order of the SC, which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy.

Bilkis Bano's lawyer mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for listing.

The CJI said he will examine the issue to determine whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench.In her two separate petitions, Bilkis has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has 'shaken the conscience of society'.

