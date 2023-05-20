‘Supreme Court insulted’: Arvind Kejriwal to appeal against Centre's ordinance on transfers & postings of officers in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the central government has “insulted the majesty of the Supreme Court" with a special order that bypassed its ruling on who controls bureaucrats in the capital.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, " They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it."

The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi said that the party will oppose the "illegal and unconstitutional" ordinance in the Parliament and the court.

"We will oppose this illegal unconstitutional ordinance on the road, in the Parliament and in the court as well. Will decide when and how to approach the court after consulting our legal and constitutional experts," said Atishi while speaking to ANI.

During a press conference, Atishi slammed the centre for the ordinance on control of services in the national capital and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government could not tolerate that Supreme Court "empowered" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi said that the Supreme Court order meant if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, the decision-making power lies with him.

"The Supreme Court order meant that if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, decision-making power lies with him. That is what the Constitution says. Barring the issues of land, law and order and Police, all decision-making powers are with Arvind Kejriwal and LG is bound to accept all his decisions. This is democracy. But the Central Govt and BJP couldn't tolerate it. PM Narendra Modi couldn't tolerate the fact that Supreme Court empowered Arvind Kejriwal," said Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also termed the ordinance an "act of dishonesty and treachery"