Supreme Court grants bail earlier refused by Rajasthan High Court

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Supreme Court of India |
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted a conditional bail to Ratnambar Kaushik allowing his special leave petition and reversing the denial of bail by the Rajasthan High Court on October 21.

The verdict was pronounced by Justice Hima Kohli on behalf of herself and Justice A S Bopanna, holding that he be released on bail subject to the conditions to be imposed by the trial court and also require him to deposit his passport.

It said the trial court shod also ensure he diligently participates in the trial, ordering his production before the trial court forthwith to ensure compliance of the release order.

