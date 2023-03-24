Supreme Court: Being a member of unlawful association is an offence under UAPA

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that mere membership of unlawful association is sufficient to constitute an offence under UAPA. The apex court upheld the Section 10 (a) (i) of the Unlawful Activities Prevent Act.

The apex court, according to Bar and Bench report, also said all High Court decisions to the contrary are overruled.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta thanked the bench of justices for their "historical judgement".

This is a breaking story