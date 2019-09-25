Sunni Central Waqf Board says its didn’t accept Ram Chabutra as the birthplace of Lord Ram

Delhi: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) on Wednesday said that it did not accept that Ram Chabutra as birthplace of Lord Ram. However, they didn't deny the findings claimed by Faizabad court in 1885 that Hindus worshiped Chabutra believing as Lord Ram's birthplace. Ram Chabutra is located in the outer courtyard of the disputed site in Ayodhya, nearly 60 feet away from Babri Masjid. The board clarified its stand during the Supreme Court's hearing on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.
The senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who represents UPSCWB told five-judge constitution bench on Tuesday that the board has accepted Chabutra as the birthplace of Lord Ram according to the Faizabad district judge referred it as the holy place for Hindus. When Jilani was putting his point he was questioned by Justice S A Bobde that, " you don't dispute Chabutra as the place of birth?" Jilani replied, "Earlier we had, but the district judge said that it was worshiped believing it to be the birthplace," according the report published in The Indian Express. While this stand represented by the board is said to be changed on Wednesday, 25th September according to the sources.
The five bench of Supreme Court comprises of Chief Justice of India Rajan Gogoi as head, Justice S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeal against the verdict passed on September 30, 2010 of the Allahabad High Court ordering a three-way division of the conflicted land.
The Sunni Central Waqf Board is a judicial body accountable for administration, maintenance, protection and usage of properties donated or constructed by Muslim rulers or people from the community for the public use.
