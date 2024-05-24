Sultanpur Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule

Out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Sultanpur is a key and also a high profile constituency due to the absence of a stronghold, with parties frequently changing through each election. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 58.99 percent. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 16,60,599 and 1,11,652, which is around 93.7 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

It has five assembly segments spanning Sultanpur district: Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, and Kadipur assembly constituencies. As per the latest 2022 assembly election, the Isauli constituency was won by the Samajwadi Party, while the remaining four constituencies were secured by the BJP.

Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, Maneka Gandhi from the BJP is set to contest against Rambhual Nishad from the former UP chief minister, the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP), which is not in the Congress-led INDIA alliance, has fielded Udraj Verma to contest from this seat.

Previous Elections Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Maneka Gandhi, with 4,59,196 votes and 45.91 percent of the vote share, defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Chandra Bhadra Singh with 14,526 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Varun Gandhi, with 4,10,348 votes and 42.76 percent of the vote share, defeated the BSP’s Pawan Pandey with 1,78,902 marginal votes.

In 2009, the Congress’ Sanjay Singh, with 3,00,411 marginal votes, defeated the BSP’s Mohd Tahir, securing 98,779 votes and 42.44 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.