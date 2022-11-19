Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders of misappropriating funds for education

Conman Sukesh Chanrashekhar targets Delhi CM in his new hand written post. |

New delhi: Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the imprisoned conman, has made another statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and party leader Satyendra Jain. Sukesh, in his seventh letter from prison, have accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of misappropriating funds for children's education.

"Kejriwalji, you are the biggest thug I have every chat and recording of your gang, said Sukesh. If you don't agree, prepare to take a lie detector test with me. In response to Sukesh's allegations," Kejriwal has stated that the BJP is behind them.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been relentless in his criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders. Sukesh has levelled serious allegations against AAP leaders in his seventh letter to Kejriwal from jail. Sukesh writes, "You refer to me as a thug, Kejriwal ji." You are the biggest liars and cheats, leaving no opportunity to manipulate money for the benefit of children's education.

Sukesh went on to say that you want to make money from anywhere in the name of the Delhi school model. Satyendra ji and Manish ji, you are only interested in money.

Satyendra Jain is accused

In February 2017, Conman Sukesh accused Satyendra Jain of converting $20 million into rupees and part of it into bitcoins from the possession of his business associates in Bengaluru, who own a well-known distillery.

The truth will be revealed by a polygraph test.

Sukesh wrote, "I am sure, Kejriwal ji, you will say again that all of this is fiction and lies." So, whether this is a lie or fiction, I would like you to agree to a polygraph test. Everything will be revealed with me and Satyendraji.

I have access to all of your gang chats and recordings

"I am going to return it with all the preserved evidence and hand it over to whichever investigating agency is going to start the probe," Sukesh wrote in his letter. So don't be overconfident and say, "I didn't save it." I have every conversation and recording from your gang.

Previously, in his letters, Chandrasekhar claimed that he arranged public relations for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's Delhi school story. In a letter to the media, Chandrasekhar claimed that the PR firm was paid US$ 8.5 lakh plus a 15% commission to promote the Delhi School Model story in the US news.

What did Kejriwal say?

Sukesh's claims have been repeatedly denied by the AAP, who has accused the BJP of being behind them. Rejecting Sukesh's allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that it was an attempt to divert public attention away from the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat.

Kejriwal went after the BJP, saying, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar was learning to speak the BJP's language." The BJP has also suggested that Kejriwal take a lie detector test. He is now being trained to join the BJP. He can join the BJP at any time.