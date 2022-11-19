Delhi BJP claims AAP is keeping Satyendar happy in jail because he has password to Kejriwal's locker with black money

AAP minister Satyendra Jain receives massage inside Tihar jail. | Twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP is set to lodge a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Minister Satyendar Jain and Tihar Jail officials for "blatantly misusing authority" after a CCTV video of the jailed minister enjoying a massage surfaced on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP showed CCTV footage of jailed Satyendar Jain enjoying a massage by the jail officers.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma, Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Youth leader Tajinder Bagga will file a complaint at Hari Nagar police station at noon.

"Kejriwal has a locker of black money whose password is with Jain. If Kejriwal doesn't keep him happy, how will he get the password," BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

The video emerged days after the Enforcement Directorate told the court that Jain is getting VIP treatment in jail.