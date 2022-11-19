WATCH VIDEO: AAP neta Satyendra Jain gets VIP treatment inside Tihar Jail; receives massage, packaged water in prison

AAP minister Satyendra Jain receives massage inside Tihar jail. | Twitter

Delhi: On November 19, Saturday, a video of AAP minister Satyendra Jain receiving massage inside Tihar jail has gone viral. The video was tweeted by a BJP spokesperson, Shezhad Poonawala.

In the video, the AAP minister is seen receiving head massage inside jail. Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since his arrest in the PMLA case on May 30, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Bail denied in previous hearings as well

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since his arrest in the PMLA case on May 30, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

As per the earlier submissions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the AAP leader was in de facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

On the other hand, Satyendar Jain's counsel argued that the alleged role attributed to him does not fall in the ambit of Section 45 of the PMLA.

CBI accused Satyendar Jain, wife and others of corruption

Earlier, the CBI had accused Satyendar Jain, his wife, and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

On June 6, the probe agency conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Satyendar Jain, his wife and accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

A recovery of Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.