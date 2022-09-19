Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez issued fresh summons, to appear before Delhi police EOW today | File

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday received a fresh summons by the Delhi police before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at 11 a.m. on September 19 in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

While being questioned by EOW on Wednesday, Fernandez was asked to stay in Delhi for further interrogation. She was quizzed for nearly eight hours in the same case. Reportedly, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and EOW, stated that she was questioned about gifts she took from the conman.

The agency also questioned Pinky Irani, who introduced the actor to Sukesh.

It is also pertinent to mention here, Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was also grilled for over six hours by the Delhi police EOW on Thursday in the case.

Notably, the ED has named Fernandez in their chargesheet in money extortion cases involving conman Sukesh. The probe agency's chargesheet claimed that the actor was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal case, yet continued financial transactions with him.