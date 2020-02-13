'Suit up Junior': Chotu Kejriwal invited to Delhi CM's swearing in ceremony

For the uninitiated, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP recently won the Delhi Assembly elections. And on Tuesday, as the counting of votes continued in the national capital, 'Chotu Kejriwal' was spotted amid celebrating party workers and supporters.

Sporting a muffler, sweater and spectacles, rather like Arvind Kejriwal himself the boy even had a cap bearing the party's symbol and a fake mustache.

According to reports, one-year-old Avyaan Tomar's parents are AAP supporters who had, following Kejriwal's 2015 victory dressed his older sister Fairy up in a similar manner.