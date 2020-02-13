'Suit up Junior': Chotu Kejriwal invited to Delhi CM's swearing in ceremony

The internet's new darling, Baby Mufflerman, has been invited to the Aam Aadmi Party's swearing-in ceremony on February 16.
"Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!" the party took to Twitter to write.
For the uninitiated, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP recently won the Delhi Assembly elections. And on Tuesday, as the counting of votes continued in the national capital, 'Chotu Kejriwal' was spotted amid celebrating party workers and supporters.
Sporting a muffler, sweater and spectacles, rather like Arvind Kejriwal himself the boy even had a cap bearing the party's symbol and a fake mustache.
According to reports, one-year-old Avyaan Tomar's parents are AAP supporters who had, following Kejriwal's 2015 victory dressed his older sister Fairy up in a similar manner.
The family was spotted at both Arvind Kejriwal's residence and at the Aam Aadmi Party office on Tuesday -- the counting day of the Delhi Assembly polls. While the family was told that Kejriwal will meet Avyaan, this could not happen. The family left the party office without meeting Kejriwal.
Now, it would seem, the AAP is rectifying the situation.
Since the announcement, the internet has been nothing but praise. As one Twitter user wrote, "Best thing on twitter today."
The AAP won 62 seats in the recently concluded elections, while the BJP won 8 seats. The Congress, for the second year running, failed to open its account in the National Capital Territory.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)