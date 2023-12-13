Suicide Note Blaming Girlfriend Not Enough TO Prove Abetment TO Suicide: Chhattisgarh HC

Chhattisgarh high court | FPJ

Chhattisgarh High Court quashed the abetment of suicide charges against a 24-year-old woman and two of her brothers who were booked for the suicide of the woman's former lover.

As per the prosecution case, the deceased died by suicide in his house on January 23, 2023. He left behind a suicide note blaming the applicant-woman and her brothers.

Court's observations

The Court held that if a man dies by suicide due to love failure, his girlfriend cannot be booked for abetting his suicide, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently held.

Single-judge Justice Parth Prateem Sahu said that if a student commits suicide because of his poor performance in exams or a litigant dies by suicide because his case was dismissed, the teacher or the lawyer concerned cannot be held responsible.

Order passed on December 7th

In the order that was passed on December 7th, Justice Sahu held, "If a lover commits suicide due to love failure, if a student commits suicide because of his poor performance in exams, a client commits suicide because his case is dismissed, the lady, examiner, lawyer respectively cannot be held to have abetted the commission of suicide.

For the wrong decision taken by a man of weak or frail mentality, another person cannot be blamed as having abetted his committing suicide"

Details of suicide note

In his two page suicide note, the man alleged that he had a love affair with the woman for at least 8 years. However, she broke her relations with him and married another man. He further accused her brothers of threatening him from keeping relations with their sister and therefore, he took the extreme step.

Regarding the suicide note, the Court said that the nature of threats were not of such an alarming proportion so as to drive a 'normal person' to contemplate suicide.