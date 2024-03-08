Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha, Announces PM Modi On International Women's Day

Sudha Murthy Nominated To Rajya Sabha, Announces PM Modi On International Women's Day |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha is the wife of Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murty. The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

While heaping praises for Murty, PM Modi hailed her contributions in the fields of social work, philanthropy and education. He further said that her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to the country's 'Nari Shakti.' He also wished her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.

PM Modi took to his official social media account on X and said, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Smt Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Sudha Murty, a renowned writer in Kannada and English, is known for her diverse contributions ranging from literature to philanthropy. She began her career as a computer scientist and engineer, becoming the first female engineer at Telco.

Murty's philanthropic work through the Infosys Foundation has had a significant impact, addressing various social issues and extending beyond India. She also expressed gratitude for being nominated by PM Modi for a new responsibility and views it as a significant Women's Day gift.