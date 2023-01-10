Successful training launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II carried out today in Odisha

India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy".

"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

"A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

