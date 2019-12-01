Subsidised sale of onions stopped due to law and order problem

The staff of the union had to wear helmets to prevent themselves from stone-throwing customers. Two groups of purchasers had clashed at Ara yesterday to get out of turn onion and in the subsequent stone pelting its employees were also hurt. In the state capital, the mobile vans of BISCOMAUN sold two kgs of onions at Eco park, Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Patliputra Colony, and Boring Road attracting large number of customers. This led to traffic congestion too.

BISCOMAUN had started subsidised onion shops on Monday and within a week it had to stop its business due to law and order problem. On one day, its chairman claimed, the organisation sold 1.05 lakh kgs of onion.

BISCOMAUN today announced rationing of onion and declared the subsidised onion would be sold only to the poor families arranging marriage of their daughters. They will have to produce the wedding invitation cards at the counter.