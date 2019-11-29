These tweets by Modi and Co complaining about onion price didn't age well

The prices of onions in retail markets at major cities are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100 due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra last month. The incessant rains have destroyed onion crops in the key onion-producing states.

With skyrocketing onion prices, the Modi government has nowhere to hide tweets from when they were in the opposition. PM Modi may not address a press meet but he can't magically wave off the online outrage.

If people can recollect, in 2013 after onion prices had reached a similar high of Rs 100 per/kg, the next year the nation witnessed a historic power-change.

Of course, several other factors were involved in airing the Modi wave as well, but no one can deny people’s power to upturn the mightiest of all when it comes to their daily life, and if not onion, then what?

BJP had played well with the onion storm and took advantage of it, but in current times the onion prices are again playing in 100s. BJP’s attacks and name-calling for the then UPA government is now coming back to bite party in power.

As the universe is aware that nothing once published in the public domain can be hidden, netizens are on with their research skills digging up old jabs regarding onion prices from the current power and then opposition BJP.

It's only right to say that these tweets from BJP leaders didn't age well.