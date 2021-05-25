Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, CISF chief and former Maharashtra DGP, is new CBI Director

Mumbai: The Centre has appointed Subodh Jaiswal, IPS 1985 batch, as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge.

Jaiswal, who is DG of Central Industrial Security Force, pipped two other contenders - Rakesh Asthana, IPS 1984 batch, and YC Modi, IPS 1986 batch, - to the post.

Jaiswal, who was head of Maharashtra Police since February 28, 2019, had been appointed the director general of about the 1.62 lakh-strong CISF by the Central government in December 2020. He had taken charge on January 8, 2021.

Jaiswal had been at loggerheads with both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the reshuffle in the IPS, following which he opted for Central deputation. His application had been accepted with immediate effect.

Rakesh Asthana is a 1984-batch officer currently posted as DG, BSF.

YC Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as the NIA chief.

“The appointment committee of the Cabinet has, based on the recommendation of a three-member panel, approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Jaiswal, IPS (MH 1985), as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of the Appointments Committee, in the order.

The post of CBI director has lain vacant since the incumbent, Rishi Kumar Shukla, retired on February 4, after a two-year stint. The charge for the post had been handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, until a formal appointment was made.