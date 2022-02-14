Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Death Anniversary: A look at some of her best poems

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was an Indian freedom fighter and poet who is recognized as the first woman 'Satyagrahi' of the country. Chauhan was born on August 16, 1904 in Nihalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, now Prayagraj.

Chauhan's poetry and prose primarily centered around the hardships that Indian women overcame, such as gender and caste discrimination. Her poetry remained uniquely underscored by her resolute nationalism.

As part of her contribution to the freedom struggle, Chauhan continued to make revolutionary statements on and off the page and she published a total of 88 poems and 46 short stories.

Last year in August, Google marked the 117th birth anniversary of Chauhan with a striking doodle on its homepage.

Illustrated by New Zealand-based artist Prabha Mallya, the doodle showed Chauhan dressed in a saree and sitting with a pen and paper. The background depicts a scene from her poem 'Jhansi ki Rani', one of the most iconic poems in Hindi literature, on one side and freedom fighters on the other.

In a statement, Google described Chauhan as a "trailblazing writer and freedom fighter" who "rose to national prominence during a male-dominated era of literature".

"In 1923, Chauhan's unyielding activism led her to become the first woman satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of nonviolent anti-colonialists, to be arrested in the struggle for national liberation," the internet search giant said.

"She was known to write constantly, even in the horse cart on the way to school, and her first poem was published at just nine years old. The call for Indian independence reached its height during her early adulthood. As a participant in the Indian Nationalist Movement, she used her poetry to call others to fight for their nation's sovereignty," Google said.

Today, Chauhan's poetry remains a staple in many Indian classrooms as a symbol of historical progress, encouraging future generations to stand up against social injustice and celebrate the words that shaped a nation's history.

The biography of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, 'Mila Tej Se Tej', was written by her daughter, Sudha Chauhan.

On Chauhan's death anniversary, let's take a look at some of the most powerful lines from her iconic poems.

Jhansi wali Rani thi

Lakshmi thi ya Durga thi woh swayan veerta ki avatar,

dekh Marathey pulkit hotey uski talwaron key vaar,

nakli yudh-vyuh ki rachna aur khelna khub shikar,

sainya gherna, durg todna yeh they uskey preeya khilwad.

Maharashtra-kul-devi uski bhi aaradhya Bhavani thi,

Bundeley Harbolon key munh hamney suni kahani thi,

Khoob ladi mardani woh to Jhansi wali Rani thi.

Jallianwala Bagh mein Vasant

In ‘Jallianwala Bagh mein Vasant’, she explains how time and the cycle of seasons never stop, no matter how bad the tragedy. There had been thousand of men and women, children and elderly who fell helplessly to bullets or were left with no option and jumped into the well when they found all exits blocked on that unfortunate day. However, the spring will still revisit and nightingales will sing again. So Chauhan urges rituraj vasant or spring itself in this poem, to teach the upcoming season of colors on the decorum it must follow in a place of unabated mourning that Jallianwala Bagh had become.

Komal balak mere yaha goli khaa-khakar

kaliyaan unke like girana thodi laakar

aashao se bhare hriday bhi chhin hue hai

Apne priya pariwar, desh se bhinn hue hue hai.

These and her other poems, Veeron Ka Kaisa Ho Basant, Rakhi Ki Chunauti, and Vida, openly talk about the freedom movement. They are said to have inspired great numbers of Indian youth to participate in the Indian Freedom Movement.

Veero Ka Kaisa Basant

Bhushan athva kavi chand nahi

bijli bhar de vah chhand nahi

hai Kamal bandhi swachhandh nahi

fir hume bataye kaun?

Hant-veero ka kaiso ho basant

Rakhi Ki Chunauti

Mujhe garv hai kintu raakhi suni hai

vah hota, khushi to kya hoti na dooni?

hum mangal manaave, vah tapta hai dhooni

hey ghayal hriyad, dard uthta hai khuni

aate ho bhai? punha puchhti hu-

ki mata k bandhan ki hai laaj tumko

to bandi bano, dekho bandhan hai kaisa,

chunauti yeh raakhi ki hai aaj tumko

Vida

Apne kaale avgunthan ko

rajni aaj hatana mat

jala chuki ho nabh mein jo

ye deekap inhe bujhana mat

Aao aaj vikalte!

jag ki pidiyaein nyaari-nyaari

mere aakul praan jala do,

aao tum baari baar

Jyoti nasht kar do naino ki,

lakh na saku unka jana

fir mere nishthur se kahna,

kar le ve bhi manmana

