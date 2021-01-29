Stubble burning: NGT junks Punjab plea to recover penalty

New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea by Punjab government seeking directions to recover pending environmental compensation for burning crop residue from defaulting farmers as arrears of the land revenue.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it is for the state to devise strategies for enforcement of environmental laws and recovery of compensation from those who violate the same on 'Polluter Pays' principle.

"Even though the application has been filed as above, during the hearing, learned counsel for the State says that he has no instructions in the matter.

"Moreover, it is for the state to devise its strategies for enforcement of environmental laws and recovery of compensation from those who violate the same on 'Polluter Pays' principle, as per law for which prayer before the tribunal is not called for," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab government seeking to recover pending Environmental Compensation for burning crop residue in terms of 2015 judgment from defaulting farmers.